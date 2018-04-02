Columbia quadraplex fire leaves no one with injuries

COLUMBIA — No injuries were reported after flames broke out in a quadraplex in Columbia Saturday evening.

A unit on the ground level at the 4300 block of Mesa Drive was destroyed, and the unit above the damaged unit was expected to be uninhabitable. Nobody was in the ground level incident during the fire.

A neighbor reported the fire around 9:45 p.m. The fire was extinguished through a joint effort between the Boone County Fire District and the Columbia Fire Department.

Investigators began to arrive on scene late Saturday evening.