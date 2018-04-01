Columbia Ranked Top 10 Best College Town

COLUMBIA - Columbia earned the title "10th best college town," according to the American Institute for Economic Research in its 2012 AIER College Destinations Index.

According to AIER, cities and towns are ranked according to academic environment, quality of life and professional opportunities.

The index ranked the top 75 U.S. cities and towns for college students based on 227 metropolitan statistical areas with student populations of 15,000 or more.

The index is created using the most current data available from the Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, National Science Foundation and the Small Business Administration.