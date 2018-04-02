Columbia Reacts to the World Series

COLUMBIA - Game seven of the World Series united many mid-Missourians as they banded together to cheer for their team, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Fans filled bars like Bengal's to witness this bit of Cardinals history. Bengal's put the game up on a large projection screen outside to capture every moment.

Although opposing fans existed among the crowd of red, the Cardinals supporters overruled anything they had to say.

As the game went on, fans cheered for every out as if it was there last, all building up to the final out, where everyone screamed and climbed on each other chanting "number one."

Many residents said their favorite moment of the series was David Freese's game winning home run in game six to rejuvenate the Cardinals hope for the pennant.