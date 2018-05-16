Columbia receives grant for new off-leash dog park

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Department of Parks & Recreation will receive $5,000 worth of equipment for a new 3.5-acre off-leash dog park in south Columbia. The grant will provide an agility course and sport-themed equipment inside the fenced park.

Columbia is one of 25 cities across the United States to receive funding from PetSafe's Bark for Your Park grant program. PetSafe's goal is to expand access to dog parks across the country.

The planned dog park is part of a larger 320-acre park The Columbia Department of Parks & Recreation is building in south Columbia.