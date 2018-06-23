Columbia Receives Grant for Park Project

COLUMBIA- Eleven Missouri trail projects received $1.3 million from the Federal Trails program on Wednesday. $20,000 of that money will go toward Columbia Parks and Recreation's 3M Urban Ecology Restoration Project.

The project will turn about 20 acres of land on the west side of the MKT trail into a wetlands area.

A new trail also loops around where the wetlands will be.

The money received from the Federal Trails program will go toward educational signs that will be placed along the new trail loop.

Mike Hood is the director for Columbia Parks and Recreation, and he said the signs will answer questions about the project like, "What we're doing, why we're doing it and how it helps the environment," said Hood, "so it's really interpretive signage that is where the majory of the signage will be used."

Hood said the wetlands created from the project would also benefit the city.

"While we are creating wetland habitat we are at the same time using those wetland cells to help control and manage the stormwater run-off from the adjacent properties, particularly Forum Boulevard."

Hood said the project could be completed as early as Spring 2012.