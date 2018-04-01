Columbia Receives Two Million New Reasons to Buy New Buses

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Transit is getting two million dollars to replace older buses. Transit officials say it is time for an upgrade.



"Having buses that are reliable that don't break down on routes. That don't have to be switched out because they broke down somewhere. That will certainly keep our system integrity where it needs to be and it will be good customer service," said Drew Brooks, Transportation Supervisor.



Columbia was selected as part of the national "State of Good Repair Program." It was approved to help bring buses, bus facilities and related equipment into a state of good repair. Columbia is one of 152 projects nationwide. It will be awhile though before Columbia sees the new buses.



"So when we purchase these now, it will actually be a couple of years from now before they are actually added to our inventory. So we have to think ahead. We can't think about just what we have today or what our needs are today," said Jill Stedem of Columbia Public Works.



Columbia has to give a little back as a requirement of the initiative.



"We have to do a 20 percent match with local funds that will come from transportation sales tax," said Stedem.



Columbia transit official say they hope to replace six full size buses and two para transit vans.







