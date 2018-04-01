Columbia Recycles Electronics This Weekend

COLUMBIA- In an effort to create a cleaner environment in Mid-Missouri, certain organizations along with the City of Columbia are stepping up this weekend.

Mid-MO Recycling collects electronics that are no longer in use through residents in the area.

This is the eighth year for the company.

Mid-MO holds electronic waste collection days around Columbia about four times a year.

On these days, residents bring in their old electronic devices and recycle them to a warehouse before the items are sent off for parts.

The company is hosting a drop off Saturday from nine in the morning to one in the afternoon in the Home Depot parking lot.

According to President and CEO of the company, Stanley Fredrick, disposing the electronics improperly can cause great damage to the environment in the long run.

Fredrick says that Friday alone, Mid-MO recycling received around 2000 pounds of items.

Most items are accepted to recycle at no charge except monitors, portable televisions, console televisions, copiers, and microwaves, which vary in cost.

If you cannot make it to the drop off, you can always bring in your electronics directly to the company's warehouse at 6410 Brown Station Road, Columbia, MO 65201.