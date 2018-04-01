Columbia Regional Airport manager resigns

COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia announced Monday afternoon that Tamara Pitts, manager of the Columbia Regional Airport, has resigned.

Steven Sapp, the director of community relations, said Pitts resigned due to a personnel matter that he could not discuss further.

Pitts' final day was last Friday, according to a press release from the city. She was a recent hire, having only held the position since Sept. 12.

"While we are disappointed, we want to assure citizens and our customers that daily operations along with our long term goals and vision for Columbia Regional Airport remain the same," City Manager Mike Matthes said in the release.

The city says that it will begin searching for a new airport manager "in the near future."