Columbia Regional Airport Prepares for Emergency Drill

COLUMBIA - An Airport Emergency Drill will take place on Monday, September 9 at 5:00 p.m. at the Columbia Regional Airport.

The drill will simulate the emergency landing and post landing break up of a 50 passenger regional jet. The drill will happen on runway 13 and will not affect normal operations at the airport.

The tri-annual drill is required by the Federal Aviation Administration.