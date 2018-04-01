Columbia Regional Airport Receives Makeover with FAA Grants

COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport runways are scheduled for a $28.5 million facelift beginning in spring 2012, thanks to a Federal Aviation Administration grant.

Renovation plans include taxiway improvements and land purchases to further extend the runways. The project will begin with the replacement of worn concrete on Runway 2-20, the longer of the 2 airport runways. Airport officials have begun purchasing additional land to further expand the runway.

The runway expansion process is expected to be complete in two to three years.