Columbia Regional Airport reopens after bad weather

BOONE COUNTY - Columbia Regional Airport has reopened its runways after the icy weather that's hit mid-Missouri.

Columbia community relations director Steven Sapp said people with Saturday and Sunday flights should check their flight status as weather conditions are expected to worsen Saturday.

Sapp said the airport shut down runways Friday around 1:30 p.m., and redirected a flight coming in from Dallas to Springfield-Branson National Airport.

He said a flight from Chicago to Columbia scheduled for this afternoon was canceled as well, but that was because of bad weather in Chicago.

Sapp said crews were on the runway treating it with chemicals.

He said customers should sign up for flight alerts to make sure they have the latest information.