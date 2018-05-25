Columbia Regional Airport to add new security screening line

20 hours 36 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 11:41:00 PM CDT May 24, 2018 in News
By: Johannah Grenaway, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - On Thursday, the Columbia Airport Advisory Board announced the TSA approved a security screening lane to open by the end of July. 

TSA calculated numbers based on how busy the single lane currently gets and one of its ideas was to add a second screening line to keep people moving.

Columbia's airport manager, Mike Parks, said the new project will take out one or two lines of chairs currently in front of the already existing screening lane, but he said the benefits of moving people through faster will offset the loss of some chairs.

One of the board members mentioned his own experience at the airport saying it's "like a zoo" in the mornings trying to get to his flight.

Parks said the extra lane will be on the west side of the airport where the car rental counters are now. He said both Hertz and Enterprise are on board to move just a bit.

"We are very excited that TSA is providing this service as we continue to grow," Parks said. "This service will help expedite screening for our current and future customers."

One woman who travels in and out of COU frequently to visit her daughter said she's never dealt with long lines.

"I have only been here once when it was busier and I wouldn't really call it busy and I think the flow was satisfactory," Yvonne G. said. 

Parks said both airlines are doing well as far as business in and out of Columbia.

"We had over 10,000 passengers fly out of COU in April," Parks said. "These numbers make it very apparent that the mid-Missouri community sees the benefits of the free parking, great connections, and a great customer service experience."

The board also discussed the recent increase in hotel tax revenue from 4 percent to 5 percent. For the 2017 fiscal year, the airport received about $490,000 from that 1 percent increase. 

More News

Grid
List

ACLU sues school on behalf of banned graduation prankster
ACLU sues school on behalf of banned graduation prankster
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The ACLU of Missouri is suing the Independence School District on behalf of a senior... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 6:35:52 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield residents unsatisfied with community, want answers
New Bloomfield residents unsatisfied with community, want answers
NEW BLOOMFIELD – Locals living in this town of about 700 people are concerned after abruptly hearing about a special... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Water main break and power outage in Thornbrook community
Water main break and power outage in Thornbrook community
COLUMBIA - The Thornbrook neighborhood was without water and electricity for almost two hours on Friday. Columbia Water and... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 5:36:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Four vehicle crashes this week along State Road F warrant closer look
Four vehicle crashes this week along State Road F warrant closer look
CALLAWAY COUNTY – Four vehicle crashes have occurred this week along State Road F west of Fulton in Callaway County.... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 4:12:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Veteran celebrates Memorial Day weekend with his eyes on the sky
Veteran celebrates Memorial Day weekend with his eyes on the sky
COLUMBIA – After serving eight years in the United States Air Force, the passion of this veteran for sky travel... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Greitens investigation continues with more subpoenas, new documents
Greitens investigation continues with more subpoenas, new documents
JEFFERSON CITY - In another day of political theater, the special House committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens heard new testimony... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Big turnout expected for 30th annual "Salute to Veterans" airshow
Big turnout expected for 30th annual "Salute to Veterans" airshow
COLUMBIA- Organizers are expecting a large turnout for the 30th annual "Salute to Veterans" airshow on Memorial Day weekend. ... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 2:53:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Volunteers clean up common, but illegal, signs in Columbia
Volunteers clean up common, but illegal, signs in Columbia
COLUMBIA- When most people lose an animal, one of the first steps is to put a "missing" sign on a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 2:46:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

"Salute to Veterans" air show flies into Columbia for Memorial Day Weekend
"Salute to Veterans" air show flies into Columbia for Memorial Day Weekend
COLUMBIA - Aircraft and pilots met at Columbia Regional Airport Friday to prepare for the 30th annual "Salute to Veterans"... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Suspect arrested after Moniteau County car chase
Suspect arrested after Moniteau County car chase
CALIFORNIA - A high-speed car chase ended Sunday when the suspect slid into a ditch, according to a press release... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 2:30:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Local drivers prepare for Memorial Day weekend traffic
Local drivers prepare for Memorial Day weekend traffic
JEFFERSON CITY- It's no secret more cars will out for Memorial Day weekend, but many drivers are taking precautions before... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Hundreds of Missourians' hunting licenses have been revoked
Hundreds of Missourians' hunting licenses have been revoked
JEFFERSON CITY - More than five hundred Missourians have lost their hunting, fishing and trapping licenses after a Department of... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 1:48:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

12-year-old boy hits kidnapper with a skateboard
12-year-old boy hits kidnapper with a skateboard
HARRISONVILLE (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old western Missouri boy fought off an attempted abduction by hitting the... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 8:53:00 AM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Investigation underway after early morning crash
Investigation underway after early morning crash
COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash on I-70 Westbound. It caused major backups... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 8:47:00 AM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Columbia Regional Airport to add new security screening line
Columbia Regional Airport to add new security screening line
COLUMBIA - On Thursday, the Columbia Airport Advisory Board announced the TSA approved a security screening lane to open by... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 11:41:00 PM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Health officials warn of tick season ahead of holiday weekend
Health officials warn of tick season ahead of holiday weekend
COLUMBIA- May is known for Mother’s day, Memorial Day and in Missouri, the start of tick season. “May, June... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 8:21:00 PM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

East Columbia residents concerned after study suggests home demolition
East Columbia residents concerned after study suggests home demolition
COLUMBIA – The Columbia City Council discussed a recent engineering study today centering on increasing traffic flow east of Columbia.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 7:11:00 PM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Missouri Highway Patrol offers tips on boating safety for Memorial Day weekend
Missouri Highway Patrol offers tips on boating safety for Memorial Day weekend
LAKE OZARK - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is encouraging people to practice safe boating ahead of Memorial Day weekend.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 6:55:00 PM CDT May 24, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
9pm 75°
10pm 74°
11pm 73°
12am 71°