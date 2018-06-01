Columbia Regional Considers New Airport Terminal and Garage

COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport officials talked on Wednesday about plans for a new $33.7 million dollar terminal. The Columbia City Council reviewed the architectural plans to replace the 44-year-old structure south of town.

Don Elliott, the airport's interim manager provided what he called the conceptual plans for a new terminal and stressed that nothing will happen too soon.

Elliott says right now the parking lot seems to be large enough for everyone to find parking, but an additional garage is something they have talked about doing.

The terminal is on the "Initial Build-Out" plan is shaded in red and the parking lot is the same they have now. On the "Full Build-Out" plan, there is a parking garage with 620 spaces sandwiched between the surface parking lots.

The current terminal has just one gate and American Airlines is the only carrier now flying out of Columbia Regional Airport.

City leaders say no decision has been made to replace the airport terminal, especially since the project lacks the necessary funding.