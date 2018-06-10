Columbia Remembers a Man of Service

COLUMBIA - A Columbia Fire Department firefighter Lt. Bruce Britt was killed Saturday morning while working on the scene of a structural collapse at University Village Apartments. A friend of Britt said Britt's life centered around service and helping others.

"Willing to help everybody and he was just there to help," Price Nichols said. "It's in our heart, ya know, we do this because we care about people. He was just a great guy."

Nichols said that he first met Britt through volunteering at a high school rodeo. He said Britt spent his spare time serving other people.

City manager Mike Matthes ordered the flags at half-mast for all city buildings in honor of Britt. Columbia firefighters held a news conference Saturday afternoon to address their loss.

"This morning, I have spent the entire morning supporting Lt. Britt's family," Columbia Fire Department chief Chuck Witt said. "I continue to work toward the support of Lt. Britt's family. We also continue to work toward the support of the Columbia Fire Department family to overcome this tragedy."

A vigil is planned for Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. at the mailboxes at University Village Apartments.