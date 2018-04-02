Columbia resident killed in Scott Boulevard car accident

COLUMBIA - A Columbia resident was killed in a car accident Saturday afternoon on Scott Boulevard.

At about 3:55 p.m., 48-year-old Ping Gui, was in the passenger seat of a 2005 Nissan Altima driven by a 15-year-old permit driver, when their vehicle was struck by a 1997 Ford Taurus crossing an intersection near Smith Drive.

Following the crash, Gui and the 9-year-old passenger of the Nissan were extricated from the vehicle by the Columbia Fire Department and transported to the University Hospital.

The 9-year-old passenger arrived in critical condition and Gui was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Nissan was treated for serious injuries.

There were four children, ages 10, 9, 6 and 1, in the Ford driven by 30-year-old Sophia Mosby. Mosby was transported to the University of Missouri Hospital where she was treated for moderate injuries.

Mosby and the 6-year-old passenger were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision. All four passengers in Mosby's car were treated for minor injuries.

The Columbia Police Department said drugs and alcohol were not a factor. Charges are still pending investigation.

[This story has been updated for clarity.]