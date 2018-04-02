Columbia resident receives minor burns from portable space heater fire

COLUMBIA - One person was hurt in an apartment fire officials believe started because of a portable space heater.

Columbia firefighters responded to a six-unit apartment building at 407 Ann St. around 10:30 Thursday night. They saw smoke coming from the basement, then starting battling a fire in a basement bedroom.

Two people were inside the home when the fire started. One person got minor burns trying to put out the fire. The person got medical treatment on the scene, but refused to go to the hospital.

The Columbia Fire Marshal's Office investigated the fire. It determined a portable space heater was set too close to combustibles. The estimated damages are $10,000.



The Columbia Fire Department would like to remind people to keep portable space heaters at least 3 feet away from flammable materials.