Columbia Resident Wins Nomination for State House Race

COLUMBIA - Attorney Jennifer Bukowsky won the Republican nomination for a state house race Wednesday night.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Bukowsky entered the race for the 47th district after Darrel Hansen withdrew.

Bukowsky does not currently live in that district but residency isn't a requirement this year because of the recent redistricting.

Bukowsky will face the winner of the Democratic primary, which is set for August.