Columbia Residents Adopt Feral Cat Rules
COLUMBIA (AP) - Columbia residents can now apply to be caretakers for feral cats.
Under new rules approved by the City Council on Tuesday, residents can apply for the feral cat permit if the feral cat colony is kept on private property. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the cats have to be spayed or neutered and either outfitted with a microchip implant or eartipped to identify them as feral.
Residents with the permit will be required to regularly feed the cats.
Members of the group Spay, Neuter and Protect spoke out against the ordinance, saying the rules would create extra burdens for residents who care for feral cats. Members estimate there are about 37,000 feral cats in Columbia.
