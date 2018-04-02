Columbia Residents Celebrate Mother Nature

COLUMBIA - Sunday will mark the the 42nd anniversary of celebrating Earth Day, and the Columbia area is planning to partake in the festivities.

The Columbia Area Earth Day Festival starts at noon and goes until 7p.m. The event will take place at Peace Park between Sixth and Eighth Streets. The downtown festival features a street fair, children's activities, two large entertainment stages, environmental education exhibits and more.

Earth day started in 1970, and the founder of Earth Day is Gaylord Nelson. He was a U.S. Senator from Wisconsin. The idea came to Nelson afer witnessing the massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California. On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans went to the streets, parks, and auditoriums in support of a healthy, sustainable environment. This first Earth Day celebration caused the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Endangered Species Acts.

