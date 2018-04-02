Columbia Residents Dislike New Cigarette Labels

COLUMBIA - A few Columbia residents seem to dislike the graphic labels that the Food and Drug Administration will require on all cigarette packages and advertisements. They feel that the labels are unnecessary and unplesant to look at.

On Tuesday the FDA unveiled the new labels that are required to cover at least 50 percent of the cigarette package. Eight of the labels depict the negative effects of smoking, while one carries a positive message of hope for those who want to quit smoking. Each label has the phone number for the Quit Now hot line that connects callers with smoke-free programs in their state.

Misty Snodgrass of The American Cancer Society said that the labels may deter kids who are considering taking up smoking. Snodgrass said she hopes that the labels will make even the most avid smokers think twice about the effect of smoking of their health.

The new mandate comes just two years after the passage of the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act. The act gave the FDA the authority to regulate the manufacture, sale and marketing of tobacco products.

The labels will be required on all cigarette packages and advertisements starting in September 2011.