Columbia residents give feedback on Gans Creek Project

COLUMBIA— Less than 10 people showed up to the Gans Creek Project public input meeting about the new concessions and restrooms.

Despite low attendance at the Columbia Parks and Recreation meeting, Mike Snyder, parks superintendent, saw this as a good thing.

“Often, when they go online or they see on the news a facility that they are in agreement with or they like, they don’t come,” Snyder said.

The meeting was located at the ARC and some of the residents who did attend, were very optimistic about the project and are looking forward to the park's growth.

“I think that part of the reasoning that they don’t have all the funding yet is great because that’ll allow them to plan as Columbia grows,” Nick Hargis said.

Hargis has a family of four and was mainly interested making sure the park accommodated his family and the needs of other families.

“We wanted make sure there was ample area to have concessions, sit down, make sure that there was space for changing tables and maybe even a breastfeeding area,” Hargis said.

Gans Creek Park’s newest additions are set to be finished this fall.