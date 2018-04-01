Columbia Residents Give Hair Not Roses

"Valentine's day is about love in general," Breedlove said. "And I thought it was a great way to show these kids how much we love them."

This Valentine's Day, Breedlove brought 15 volunteers to donate their hair to Nefisa Hair Salon in downtown Columbia.

"Some of the women have been growing their hair out since they met me, six years ago," Breedlove said. "It's kind of exciting to have this come to fruition, a lot of them have been waiting a really long time to do this."

Breedlove grew her hair for nearly two years. Eleven and a half inches of hair will be shipped in a plastic bag to the Locks of Love headquarters in Florida.

Breedlove also saw another benefit from her donation of hair.

"My prep time decreases by like 45 minutes everyday, so I'll take it," Breedlove said.

For MU student Michelle Bogowith, the opportunity to give a different kind of love meant something more.

"Three of my aunts have had cancer, and two of them have lost their hair. My one aunt has lost her hair for the second time recently, so I'm kind of doing it for them," Bogowith said.