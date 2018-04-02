Columbia Residents Participate in "26 Acts of Kindness"

COLUMBIA - Local residents are trying their hand at the national trend of "26 Acts of Kindness".

"26 Acts of Kindness" is a campaign designed to remember the victims of the Sandy Hook tragedy that took place Dec. 14.

The idea is simple, one act for each of the victims. It was started by NBC's Ann Curry who asked the question "What can I do?"

The original idea was for 20, one each for the children. Curry then took to Twitter and asked people to imagine what would happen if all of us committed to 20 acts of kindness to honor each child lost in Newtown. She added, "I'm in. If you are, RT #20Acts."

The movement quickly grew to 26 acts to honor the teachers who lost their lives as well.

The idea went international. And it also went local.

People in Mid-Missouri are paying off layaways at Walmart and even buying a cup of coffee for each other at Starbucks.

Some Columbia residents decided to welcome home their neighbor who served time in Afghnanistan in the past year with yellow ribbons in their neighborhood.

Sally Bitterman, a neighbor, says the 26 Acts of Kindness means "a sense of community, to bring the community together."