Columbia Residents React to Gov. Nixon Gay Marriage Support

COLUMBIA - Governor Jay Nixon announced Thursday he would allow gay couples married in other states to file joint tax returns in Missouri.

Amanda Prescott is the President of LGBTQ and STEM Association at the University of Missouri.

"It's good that it is like a step in the direction of equality, but it's not marriage," Prescott said. "Taxes are one thing, visitation benefits would be nice."

"Socially, it's just important to be recognized," said Prescott.

Columbia resident, Jared Meredith said everyone has their rights, but he said his religious beliefs keep him from agreeing with Nixon's statement.

"I have no problem with gay people marrying gay people," said Meredith. "My point of view is with the Bible. I'm not for it, but I'm not going to say you can't marry somebody.

The Missouri House of Representatives released the following statement from Missouri House Speaker, Tim Jones:

"Once again, Governor Nixon is trying to play all sides of every issue, indulging his liberal ideals while hedging his bets by saying the courts have forces this hand. The Governor's job is to defend out state's constitution - including the constitutional amendment defining marriage as between one man and one woman, that was passed overwhelmingly in this state - not to surrender to the whims of the Obama administration..."