Columbia Residents Responsible for Sidewalks

COLUMBIA - People in Columbia need to get out and clear their sidewalks.



A Columbia city ordinance says all residents and business owners are responsible for clearing the sidewalks in front of, or adjacent to their property.



According to the ordinance people failing to observe the provision can be found guilty of a misdemeanor.





Public Works spokesman Jill Stedem said people with sidewalk complaints can call Columbia Public Works at 573-874-7250, and it will send a crew to assess the sidewalk.



"We don't have a full-time enforcement crew, but we do have staff that respond to complaints that are received," Stedem said.



Stedem said that the public works department does not want elderly people to injure themselves trying to clean sidewalks.



"We definitely don't want elderly to be out cleaning their sidewalks, but there are services available for them," Stedem said.



The Boone County Council of Aging is one service that has volunteers available to help elderly people clear their sidewalks.

