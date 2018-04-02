Columbia Residents Soak Up Warm Weather

COLUMBIA - Nature trails were busy Friday while Columbia residents enjoyed the warm weather. Friday topped 60 for the first time since December 4. One Columbia resident said he was caught off guard Friday morning.

"I was just running errands and I just happened to notice the weather was askew," said Grant Paris.

Other residents enjoyed the weather by walking, running and biking outdoors. Downtown was busy as well.

"I have slowly been walking around downtown in the sunlight on the sidewalk," said Paris.

The nice weather won't last for long. In the next few days, the temperatures will drop back into the 30s.