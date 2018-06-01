Columbia Residents Staying Home Due to Ice

COLUMBIA - Icy road conditions in Columbia kept some people at home Saturday.

While the main roads looked better Saturday afternoon, the side roads and sidewalks remained troublesome. Several residential neighborhood roads remained covered in ice.

One Columbia man said he spent at least an hour clearing ice off his family's cars and from the driveway. Timothy Vincent said he left his cars running for at least a half-hour before he and his wife started scraping off ice.

Vincent said he is staying home because he is not able to drive up an icy hill near his Katy Lane home. Vincent said he and his family plan on keeping themselves entertained until the roads clear.

Ice also formed across grass and tree branches.