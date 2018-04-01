Columbia residents still without power after Monday night's storm

COLUMBIA - Over 14,000 residents were without power after after Monday night's storm, and 169 homes are still without power over three days later.

The highest concentration of outages is centered around Wayne Road west of the MU campus.

Crews have been working to repair the power failures, and will work through the day Friday to get power to these homes.

Water and Light encourages anyone who is the only person on their street without power, and who has not reported the outage, to call 573-875-2555. Anyone whose outage is noted on the Water and Light outage map does not need to call.

Repair crews from Fulton, Independence, Macon and Hannibal are helping out with restoring power to these Columbia homes. Columbia Water and Light said crews might finish and return home Friday.