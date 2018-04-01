Columbia Residents Vote Down Proposition Two
COLUMBIA - For every one vote that said yes, three said no to Columbia's Proposition Two. That means Tasers will not be banned within Columbia city limits.
23 percent of voters supporting the ban while 77 percent of votes were cast against the ban, resulting in upholding the current law. Had the proposition passed in a yes vote, it would have been illegal to use Tasers within city limits, but would not have been illegal to own one. The proposition would also have included banning the use of Tasers by law enforcement.
The issue became a hot topic with grassroots organization People For a Taser Free Columbia. The group has actively campaigned over the past few months to raise awareness and support for Prop Two. The group was busy at work leading up to election day by informing supporters of its cause and encouraging citizens to vote from several locations around town.
On the other side of the issue was the Columbia Police Department. It was opposed to the ban citing both officer and citizen safety. Department spokesperson Jessie Haden said she was very confident that voters would not support the ban, but mentioned the department had briefly discussed alternatives in case the proposition passed.
