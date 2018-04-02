Columbia residents worried about strange solicitor incidents

COLUMBIA - Students from some apartment complexes throughout Columbia are expressing concern about strange solicitors coming to their doors.

One resident Chris Menich said he got home Friday when he answered the door to a male asking him to take a survey.

The man never offered Menich a survey, but proceeded to try to sell him magazines.

“He wasn’t upfront about magazines at first," Menich said. "So he asked me out of a list of magazines which I would choose and he choose one for me, which I thought was weird, and he had me choose the other one, and I didn’t know why he was having me choose the magazine.”

The solicitor told Menich he was trying to fund an online clothing business.

A similar incident occurred to resident Rachel Green.

“It was some guy telling me he was doing some public speaking class and wanted to make sure his public speaking was ok and then he went into trying to sell me magazines,” Green said.

Other residents who have contacted KOMU said details about the business and magazines were vague.

Both Green and Menich said the changing motive was not the only thing that made them feel uneasy during their encounters.

Both solicitors insisted on coming into the house to use a surface for writing.

“I hesitated, but he just walked in right away and sat down before I could even say yes,” Menich said.

“So he comes in and he’s writing all this stuff down, like filling out a receipt type thing and I’m like, 'I didn’t sign up for anything'. And he was asking me my name, my address," Green said.

Green said she was being vague about her answers, but throughout the incident the solicitor was trying to ask her where she worked and went to school.

Menich also said he was being asked personal questions throughout the soliciting.

Both have experienced soliciting before but said this incident was not normal.

“This one seemed a lot more odd, like I’ve never had someone ask me if they could come into my house to just use something to write on. And soliciting in the past I feel like they’ve been more upfront about it,” Menich said.

“It was very weird, he went from again selling, public speaking, saying he was taking a class to trying to sell me something, so it wasn’t normal and he didn’t have his clipboard with him with all this information," Green said.

Green and Menich aren't the only one's experiencing the solicitors. Green said in a Facebook page she's in many of her friends have been posting about their experience and warning against giving out information.