Columbia roads closed for asphalt treatment

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works will begin applying reclamite, an asphalt rejuvenating product, to 15 columbia roads starting Monday morning. These roads will be blocked from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Crews plan to work on one side of the street at a time to help alleviate traffic issues wherever possible. Workers will be there to flag drivers toward alternate routes. There will be no parking allowed on the roads and all parked cars must be move off the streets by 7 a.m. or the vehicle may be towed.

Reclamite is designed to extend the life of pavement by sealing surface cracks and preventing water and UV rays from damaging the surface of the roadway.

Reclamite is a naturally occurring mineral that dries clear and is not damaging to vehicles under normal conditions. However, it is advised not to drive or walk on the treated streets until the treatment dries. In the event that reclamite does get onto your tires or shoes, it can typically be removed with just water before the product dries or soap and water once the product has dried. Otherwise, the clear mineral treatment typically wears off of tires or shoes in two to six weeks.

For more information regarding the treatment project call Columbia Public Works at 573-874-2489.