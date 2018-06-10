Columbia's city-wide cleanup planners ready for a large turnout

COLUMBIA - Columbia Volunteer Program predicts its annual Cleanup Columbia will be the largest it's had in at least five years. The city-wide event is designed to clear up areas around Columbia that attract a lot of trash.

There are 1,800 volunteers so far. Neighborhood Services Manager Leigh Kottwitz said the event always attracts a diverse crowd.

"Our volunteers range from individuals to families, neighborhood groups, churches, businesses; we just have all kinds of volunteers that come to be a part of this," Kottwitz said.

Program specialists have been working with the community, responding to resident reports of littering around the city.

Throughout the day, volunteers will focus on high priority areas like Conley Road and other busy streets where it is normally difficult to pick up trash. Program Specialist Jody Cook said the event will make it more safe to clear the areas.

"We use supplies like vests and signs on the more dangerous roads to make sure the volunteers are seen by road traffic," Cook said.

Missouri Litter Laws describe littering as a criminal offense but requires reliable evidence for punishment.

Those interested can register online or in person at the Rock Quarry House in Rock Quarry Park until the event on Saturday morning.