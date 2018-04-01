Columbia's Emergency Office May Make Move To Fire Department

COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County's Office of Emergency Management may have a new home. Columbia's city manager is discussing plans to move the office from it's current location off Seventh Street to the Columbia Fire Department.

This comes after the city got rid of Zim Schwartze's position as director of emergency management citing budgetary reasons. Scott Oslen, Boone County Fire Protection District Chief, is currently serving as the interim director.

Mayor Bob McDavid says the proposed move will be scrutinized during the budget process. He said the potential move will be carefully discussed because it would mean funding will have to move from one department to another.

"The city manager presents a budget we have to approve and there will be line items for that organization in the budget and he'll be expected to show efficiency and service," said McDavid.

For the emergency management office to move, the city council will have to approve it. If that happens, the move could take place as soon as October.