Columbia's Kids Get Creative With Crafts

COLUMBIA- Kids in Columbia handmade crafts on Saturday afternoon at the Daniel Boone Regional Library in Columbia.

The program, Stories in Art, Art in Stories, was hosted by the Columbia Art League. The kids read the book "Meeow and the Little Chairs" and learned how to apply creativity to crafts.

Each child got to make their own crafts out of selective shapes of construction paper and describe what they made.

This was the third year the library and Columbia Art League have collaborated to host the event.