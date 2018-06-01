Columbia's "net zero" house nears completion

COLUMBIA - A unique Columbia house, originally planned to be completed last winter, nears completion.

The "net zero" house is supposed to have no net costs for heating or cooling, but it's unknown if it will be fully self-sustainable until it's actually complete.

Crews planned on completing it by last December, but due to delays it is still being worked on.

The city of Columbia paired up with Habitat for Humanity last summer to start the project.

Peoples' Visioning asked the public to stop by the house around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday to watch crews put in p-v solar panels and solar hot water system. It also wanted people to see the progress it had made thus far.

Columbia used around $65,000 of federal money to fund more than half of the project.

This house is the first house Habitat has built like this in mid-Missouri.