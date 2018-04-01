Columbia's New High School Might Have a Name

COLUMBIA - The naming committee for Columbia's new high school made a recommendation Monday to name the school for the late Muriel Battle, a pioneering educator for the district. The committee's suggestion is to name the school "Muriel Battle High School." The naming commitee passed the measure with an 8 to 3 vote.

Battle held many positions in the Columbia Public Schools including junior high school history teacher, assistant principal, and first grade teacher.

The decision also includes the recommendation of naming the administration building at 1818 Worley after Neil Aslin.

Neil Aslin was one of the three contenders the committee first considered for the name of the high school.

Battle is remembered in West Junior High by a plaque displaying her catch phrase, which she said to students every year: "We're glad you're here."

A vote by the school board for final approval of the name for the new high school comes Monday night.