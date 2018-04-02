Columbia School Board Progresses in Reassigning District Boundaries

COLUMBIA - Thursday morning the Columbia Public School Board discussed a progress report on reassigning the district boundaries. But school officials made it clear that nothing is official yet.

The board hopes that new school boundaries will help alleviate overcrowding, make schools more diverse, accomodate the grade structure change, and funnel students to Battle High School.

By 2013, the district aims to reconfigure Hickman and Rock Bridge High Schools to serve grades 9-12 and Columbia's six Intermediate Schools to serve grades 6-8.

Another major catalyst in the change is the board's desire to balance demographics within each school. The board aims to even out the number of students receiving free and reduced lunches in all schools in the district, in hopes of diversifying each school.

The current transition considerations are:

- All incoming 12th graders will remain at Hickman and Rock Bridge

- Some incoming 11th graders from Hickman and Rock Bridge will attend Battle

- All students are eligible to transfer to Rock Bridge or Hickman as incoming 10th graders

The School Board plans to have redistricting options finalized by October 27th but the new boundaries would not go into effect until 2013. There will be a link on the district's website displaying where each student could be assigned.