Columbia School Board to Consider AC Bid

COLUMBIA - The Columbia School Board will consider a bid for the final Columbia schools without air conditioning.

Earlier this school year, students at Jefferson Junior and West Junior High School had a total of eight early release days because of heat.

Monday night, the school board will consider a bid from Harold G. Butzer for air conditioning to be installed in the two junior high schools, plus Rock Bridge Elementary and New Haven Elementary School.

The total cost is $3,039,100 for Jefferson Junior High and $3,187,900 for West Junior High.

Earlier in the fall, the district estimated the cost of air conditioning installation for both schools would cost between $3-4million per school.

The work for West Junior High School is scheduled from April 2013 through September 2013. Following asbestos abatement this summer, Jefferson Junior High is expected to get air conditioning in 2014.