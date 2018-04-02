Columbia School Board to Unveil Budget

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will unveil its 2011-2012 budget Monday. The public hearing will be held at the district's administration building at 5:30 p.m. The school board is proposing $1.8 million in cuts to the district budget. This is about $4 million less in cuts than the board cut from the 2010-11 budget.

State cuts have also taken a slice out of the school district's budget. Governor Jay Nixon approved cutting $100 million in transportation costs last month. This is partially due to an extra $50 million in state aid to southeast Missouri and Joplin for flood and tornado relief.