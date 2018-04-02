Columbia School Board To Vote On Bond Money

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School Board will meet Monday night to vote on $42.5 million in bonds for Columbia Public Schools.

A majority of the money, $30 million, will be used to pay for the new Battle High School and the construction companies working there. $9.5 million will go towards renovating the Hickman and Rockbridge gymnasiums. The remaining $3 million will be used for technology upgrades throughout the district. The district says it promises to pay back the bond money over the next 20 years.

The Board will also vote on budget amendments for Title I and Title I American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds Monday night. Both are going to be funded with federal stimulus money.

Superintendent Chris Belcher's contract is also up for an extention through 2014. The contract comes with proposals of a salary increase for the upcoming school year, a mileage increase, and a civic dues reimbursement.