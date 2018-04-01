Columbia Schools Follow National Bus Safety Week Initiative

COLUMBIA - The phrase, "STATE LAW STOP while loading and unloading" is on the back of every school bus to alert motorists. The Columbia Transportation Department will present its school bus safety program at each of the 19 elementary schools in Columbia this week.

This year's theme is "I See The Driver, The Driver Sees Me," and it emphasizes the need for extra caution when children are boarding and exiting school buses.

There are multiple danger zones around each school bus at each stop. The most dangerous is directly in front of the bus and in the driver's blind spots. Passing cars can add danger to a student crossing the street at their stop.

The school's Department of Transportation urges parents to keep bus safety an ongoing conversation with their kids. The main rule is to follow the instructions of the bus driver during the ride and at all stops.

More information is available on the schools' transportation website including bus routes and additional safety information.