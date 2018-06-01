Columbia Schools Making Belcher Replacement Search a Priority

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education partnered with Missouri School Boards' Association (MSBA) and set an aggressive timeline to recruit a new superintendent for Columbia Public Schools.

During a meeting Jan. 13, the Board of Education officially voted to accept Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Chris Belcher's retirement.

The posting will close Feb. 14 and the board will meet in closed session Feb. 26 to review candidate applications and provide an updated timeline for the process.

Belcher announced his retirement Jan. 8.