Columbia Schools Score High

Columbia Public Schools scored about two points higher on the ACT than the state average. The average composite ACT score for Columbia graduates in 2007 was 23.7 out of 36. The state average was 21.6 and the national average was just 21.2. Students out scored state and national averages in all categories tested including English, mathematics, reading and science. About 840 students took the ACT in 2007, up from about 760 in 2006. Columbia Public School officials say ACT scores are an important reflection on the district.

"The ACT is very important to students because it is a key criteria in terms of college admissibility so we take it as a great responsibility to prepare students for that assessment and more importantly for success in college," Assistant Superintendent Sally Beth Lyon said.

Nationwide, the high school class of 2007 made small improvements on the ACT college entrance exam. Students scored just more than 21.2 out of 36. Last year, the composite score was 21.1. Despite the improvements, there is still a gap between preparation levels of high school graduates and the skills they need to do well in college.

The ACT test results came out Wednesday, but it is not the only test the district is analyzed on. Friday scores from the Missouri Assessment Program, or MAP test, will be available so the district can tell how it is doing at meeting federal standards according to the No Child Left Behind Act.