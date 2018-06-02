Columbia Schools to Address Overcrowding at Mill Creek

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education will evaluate temporary solutions to overcrowding at Mill Creek Elementary School during its meeting Monday.

"Mill Creek Elementary is a hot pocket for us. We are moving forward. We're trying to build an elementary school on the south side of town to address that growth," said Michelle Baumstark, a public relations representative for Columbia Public Schools.

The new elementary school is expected to open in 2016 and is intended to diminish the high volume of students in classrooms, but administrators said they are seeking temporary solutions in the meantime.

Mill Creek principal Tabatha Rawlings said the elementary school added two additional third grade classrooms this year to help with larger class sizes.

The PTA for Mill Creek Elementary has addressed the overcrowding issues and suggested solutions of its own, including redefining the boundaries that assign children to Mill Creek Elementary so some students would attend other elementary schools.

On the meeting agenda for Monday, October 14, Dr. Peter Stiepleman is scheduled to give a report on Mill Creek Elementary School boundaries.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., Monday, at 1818 West Worley Street. There will be an opportunity for public comment prior to the report concerning Mill Creek Elementary.

Friday, Columbia Public Schools released district-wide enrollment numbers to KOMU 8 News.