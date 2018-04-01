Columbia Schools to Teach Archery

COLUMBIA - Some Columbia Public School students will soon learn a lost art. On Tuesday the Missouri Department of Conservation announced a $21,000 grant to the Columbia Public School District for lessons in archery. Oakland Junior High will be the main school to teach the sport.

The grant will help physical education teachers promote archery and help promote other less known sports.

Oakland Junior High already has a student that practices archery. Tyler Kramer went to the state archery competitions this year and placed 14th out of 926 students state wide. The grant will also fund a new archery club.