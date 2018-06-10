Columbia seeks to decrease solar energy cost in new program

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Columbia is set to become one of the first communities in the country to join a program seeking to decrease the cost of soaking up solar energy.

The Columbia Missourian reports that SolSmart will assist Columbia in reducing costs associated with installing solar panels. The program is a $13 million investment by the Department of Energy and run by The Solar Foundation.

Columbia began considering being involved with the program in November when City Council member Ian Thomas attended a solar energy acceleration workshop at the National League of Cities conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Thomas said the city will consider all of the challenges of going solar and make changes in rules and policies so it's easier for people to transition to solar energy in five to 10 years.