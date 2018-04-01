Columbia Sees First Catholic High School

COLUMBIA - One local high school is paving its way for some high school students this upcoming week.

Father Tolton High School is the first Catholic high school to hit Columbia starting on Monday. Unlike other high school students, the incoming class will take their seats at Columbia College for now while workers beat the heat to try and finish building the new school by October.

Tolton Principal, Kristie Wolfe, thinks the school's location will be beneficial for local students.

"It's surprising because there is a very, very large Catholic grade school, but there's never been a Catholic high school," Wolfe says. "Anyone who wanted a Catholic high school had to go to Helias in Jefferson City, but with more than six-hundred students in the grade school, it's only natural that there be a high school now."

Not only is Fr. Tolton Columbia's first high school, but according to Wolfe, it is the first local high school to implement laptop and e-reader programs into the curriculum.

While most students will be hitting the textbooks this year, these students will be solely relying on e-readers as their study sources. The school's nine new teachers have been training this past week to learn about the new technology, since they will be using Google as their largest means of managing schoolwork.

This means teachers and students will be assigning and turning in homework and schoolwork through Google programs such as GoogleDocs.

Wolfe says there are currently more than 50 freshmen and 12 sophomores enrolled.