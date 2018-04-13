Columbia Sewer System Bond Issue Approved

COLUMBIA - Columbia voters overwhelmingly approved $32.3 million in bonds to be issued by the city in order to build and repair the city-wide sewer system.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, just over 4,500 people voted in favor of the bond issue, while 1,137 voted against.

The 5,667 people who voted represented only 8 percent of the more than 70,000 registered voters in Boone County.