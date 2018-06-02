Columbia Shed Fire on Prathersville Now Under Control

COLUMBIA - A shed on E Prathersville Road caught fire Monday morning, and has been put out.

Battalion Chief Brad Fraizer said Boone Electric was called to the shed to shut off the electricity, but for an unknown reason. Boone Electric employees saw smoke as they approached the fire and called 9-1-1.

Fraizer said it was not a total loss and the shed is still standing. He said they are still investigating the cause and damages.

More county vehicles arrived at the scene because there was no fire hydrant close by. Fraizer said they needed tanker trucks to put out the fire.