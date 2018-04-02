Columbia Small Business Week Kicks Off

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce kicked off this year's Small Business Week Monday morning.

Twenty local businesses applied for the 2014 Small Business of the Year Award and five made this week's final round. Finalists include Focus on Health Chiropractic, Honey Baked Ham Co., The Lawn Company, Monarch Title Company and Suretybonds.com

Monarch Title owner Marina Dalton said the honor means a lot after a tough year. "My husband passed away from cancer in November, so I was here, but I wasn't really here," Dalton said. "But my employees really picked up the slack when I was working from home, and thanks to their hard work, we had one of our best years yet."

Each of the five finalists will host a seminar throughout the week sharing some tips on how they've run successful small businesses. The award winner will be announced Friday.